President of Pakistan hosts Speakers of Azerbaijani and Turkish Parliaments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari received Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, who took part in the Third Trilateral Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in Islamabad, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

The meeting included an exchange of views on further strengthening relations between our countries and peoples, including inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Moreover, it was emphasized that close political contacts and successful cooperation bring our peoples and states closer together.

During the conversation, the important and positive influence of relations between our parliaments on the friendly and fraternal relations between our countries was noted, and in this regard, the mechanism of trilateral cooperation between the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye was of particular importance. The successful cooperation of the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in international parliamentary organizations was also noted with satisfaction.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the current high level of bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and gave a positive assessment of the contribution of parliaments in this context.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.