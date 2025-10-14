Kazakhstan outlines measures to curb inflation and protect consumers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s government is stepping up efforts to curb inflation by stabilizing consumer prices, regulating credit activity, and increasing the supply of domestically produced goods, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Bektenov emphasized that inflationary pressures remain largely influenced by global food prices, underscoring the need to strengthen internal market resilience.

“It is necessary to intensify efforts to stabilize consumer prices. Pressure on inflation comes from external factors in the food market. The domestic market must be supplied as much as possible with local products, and the formation of food stabilization funds should be accelerated,” he stated.

The PM also highlighted the importance of addressing consumer lending risks, noting that decisive measures are required to prevent excessive household borrowing.

“Banks, credit institutions, and retailers must fully disclose the true cost of installment plans and any overpayments under credit agreements,” Bektenov stressed, instructing officials to conduct public awareness campaigns through mass media and social networks.

The government’s anti-inflation agenda aims to strengthen consumer protection, improve price transparency, and ensure a more sustainable balance between demand and supply in the domestic market.