Azerbaijan measures investments in its Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Nearly 200 million manat ($117.6 million) has been invested in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks, Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, told Trend on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week.

He indicated that a cumulative total of 50 commercial entities have been cataloged as resident participants, while seven have been classified as non-resident entities, with 14 enterprises actively engaging within the specified industrial parks.



Kazimov observed that the Economic Zones Development Agency is intricately engaged in the revitalization of reclaimed territories.

"In our liberated territories there are two industrial zones—Aghdam and the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks.

The number of enterprises currently registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park is greater than the number of enterprises that existed in the pre-occupation period. I can now say with confidence that the Aghdam Industrial Park has restored Aghdam's former industrial prestige," he added.

Azerbaijan comprises 14 distinct economic zones as of July 2021. The zones are equipped with designated sectors, including industrial hubs, strategically engineered to bolster entrepreneurial ventures and entice capital influx.

