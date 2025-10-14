Uzbekistan and China boost regional ties with infrastructure and tech projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. The Governor of Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Khairullo Bozorov, met with a delegation led by Chen Minbo, Director of the Chinese company Hunan Zhongwei Group Co., Ltd., to discuss the progress and implementation of ongoing projects, Trend reports.

The company has proposed several major initiatives, including the construction of a modern 10-story hotel within the Burhaniddin Margiloni Scientific and Educational Tourism Center in Margilan city, as well as a large international trade center in the surrounding area.

Additionally, a Foshan Industrial Technopark is planned for the “Baqay” Small Industrial Zone in Fergana city, which will host more than 20 enterprises.

Governor Bozorov highlighted the rapid development of Uzbekistan–China relations, noting that interregional cooperation is steadily expanding. He emphasized that the projects being implemented by Hunan Zhongwei in the region are a tangible reflection of this growing partnership.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed initiatives in the areas of smart transport, wastewater treatment, sewerage, and waste recycling. The governor expressed his full support for these projects and confirmed his readiness to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation with investors.

Following the discussion, measures were outlined to accelerate and ensure the effective implementation of joint projects.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow strongly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the start of 2025. This robust growth underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two countries and reinforces China’s position as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners