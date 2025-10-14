Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold key intergovernmental commission meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauanbayev.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said that in 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by 50 percent and reached $470 million.

"In the first half of 2025, the growth in trade turnover continued, reaching $501 million, which is 4.2 times more than in the same period last year.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are brotherly and allied states, united by a common history, culture, and strategic vision for the future. Thanks to the political will and wise leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our cooperation is developing in all areas," the minister noted.

In addition, he said, the volume of oil transit between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline will increase.

"In the energy sector, the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan between SOCAR and KazMunayGas is developing successfully. Since 2023, 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil have been transported to the world market via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline," he said.

The minister noted that the parties are considering the possibility of increasing supplies by 7 million tons per year by 2027, which will be an important step towards strengthening the energy partnership and diversifying Kazakhstan's export routes.

Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan to continue mutually beneficial cooperation, ensure the stability of oil transportation volumes, and develop joint infrastructure in the energy sector.

Last year, Astana hosted the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.