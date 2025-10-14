Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will include the 5th International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh "Rebuild Karabakh", the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction "BakuBuild", the 17th International Exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing and Swimming Pools "Aquatherm Baku", the 4th Caspian International Exhibition of Plastics and Polymers Industry "Plastex Caspian", as well as the 13th Caspian International Exhibition on Road Infrastructure and Public Transport "Road&Traffic", which will be held alongside these exhibitions.

The event, which will be held with the participation of representatives of state structures, will last for three days.

