Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia set to mint working group to boost North-South corridor traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A working group will be established between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to prepare the action plan for the North-South corridor and to increase the volume of transportation along the corridor to 15 million tons within three months, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the communiqué on the trilateral meeting between the three countries dedicated to cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs.

The meeting emphasized the importance of taking measures to increase the volume of transportation along the North-South corridor and ensuring a continuous increase in cargo flows.