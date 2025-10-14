Western Balkans WB GOLD programme debuts in Albania with EBRD loan

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing up to 10 million euros to ProCredit Bank Albania through its new Western Balkans Green Outcomes-Linked Debt Financing Framework (WB GOLD). The funding will help Albanian small and medium-sized enterprises adopt energy-efficient technologies and renewable-energy solutions, marking the programme’s first transaction in the country and a major step toward a greener, low-carbon economy.

