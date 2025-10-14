Kazakhstan expresses support to Zangezur corridor initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Kazakhstan supports the Zangezur corridor initiative, the country's transport minister, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said at the 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to particularly emphasize the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor. Every effort must be made to further develop it and improve its efficiency. In this context, the Zangezur corridor project is particularly significant.

Kazakhstan will support this initiative of our Azerbaijani brothers, viewing it as an important element in the formation of a coherent and sustainable transport architecture," he said.

The minister emphasized that the development of transport and logistics is a crucial element of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are key links in the Middle Corridor, which provides a link between Asia and Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel