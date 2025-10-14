Kazakhstan's parliamentary reform to amend 40 Constitutional articles

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform will affect around 40 articles of the Constitution, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Trend reports.

“For me, as the head of state, Parliament is a key element of the country’s political system. Therefore, the first step will be to introduce a series of amendments to the Constitution. These changes will touch approximately 40 articles of the Constitution. After that, at least 10 constitutional laws and more than 50 codes and laws will need to be brought into alignment. This process is essentially comparable to adopting a new Constitution,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that the entire workload cannot be completed all at once and requires careful preparation.

“The initiative to create a unicameral Parliament is an innovative political decision. In society and on social media, various opinions are being expressed. The vast majority believe this is a long-overdue issue. There are also views that the reform can be implemented in the near term. Active citizen participation and the expression of different viewpoints is a positive process,” the president noted.

He added that parliamentary reform is an extremely complex task, and rushing it would be unacceptable, as the decision will be historic for the country and will directly affect its future. “Such an important step must be taken only through broad public discussion. Kazakhstan is a Listening and Just State. This is our unshakable principle,” Tokayev stressed.