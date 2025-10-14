Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia, Kazakhstan talk President Tokayev's upcoming visit

Kazakhstan Materials 14 October 2025 13:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

During the call, the presidents discussed practical issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of preparations for Tokayev's upcoming state visit to Russia

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, emphasizing the consistent implementation of joint projects in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

