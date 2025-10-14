Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia review key bilateral achievements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14.President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to discuss the further development and strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

Focused efforts were directed towards sustaining the upward trajectory in critical metrics of trade, economic, and investment collaboration, alongside bolstering synergistic initiatives at the regional tier.



The parties conveyed a positive assessment regarding the burgeoning humanitarian collaboration, especially within the domains of cultural exchange, artistic endeavors, and educational initiatives, encompassing the professional development of engineering practitioners.



In the current geopolitical landscape, Russia continues to position itself as Uzbekistan’s second-largest trading partner, representing a substantial proportion of the nation’s total foreign trade dynamics. Between January and August of 2025, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Russia reached a substantial $8.3 billion, reflecting a 6.4 percent uptick relative to the $7.8 billion recorded in the corresponding timeframe of 2024.

