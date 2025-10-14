Montenegro pulls plug on visa-free travel for Uzbek citizens

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. The Government of Montenegro has decided to suspend the temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, as well as Armenia and Egypt, Trend reports via the Montenegrin government's information portal

The new rules are being implemented as part of the 2024–2027 Reform Agenda and in accordance with the requirements of Chapter 24 on visa policy of the European Union.

According to officials, the decision aims to fully harmonize Montenegro’s visa regime with EU policies and underscores the country’s commitment to the process of full EU membership.

As a result, citizens of Uzbekistan are now required to obtain a visa to enter Montenegro.