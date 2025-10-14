Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan aim to expand cooperation in shipbuilding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan to expand cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The matter was deliberated during the 21st convening of the Intergovernmental Commission between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, conducted in Baku.



The ministry indicated that the two nations will engage in a synergistic partnership to innovate and construct advanced container vessels tailored for the Caspian Sea, alongside the fabrication of ferries and ancillary maritime craft utilizing indigenous Kazakh resources and cutting-edge technologies.

The parties also agreed to deepen cooperation in digitalization and innovation, including the development of artificial intelligence and the startup ecosystem.

"Special attention is being given to the project for constructing fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian seabed, which will strengthen the digital infrastructure of both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The meeting also explored prospects for cooperation in agriculture, education, science, culture, and environmental protection. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the outcomes of COP29 in Baku and expressed readiness to jointly implement climate initiatives," the ministry said.

The 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, gathering representatives from government bodies and business circles of both nations. The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauanbayev.

In the aftermath of the deliberations, a comprehensive protocol was executed, delineating 17 domains of synergistic collaboration, encompassing trade, investment, transportation logistics, energy sector initiatives, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, cultural exchange, and youth policy frameworks.

