Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan keen to seal deal to upgrade Middle Corridor's status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement aimed at strengthening the institutional framework and enhancing the status of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR), Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The issue was discussed during the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan held in Baku.

The primary agenda of the convening centered around the strategic advancement of the Middle Corridor initiative. Both parties underscored the criticality of synergistic collaboration within the transportation sector and acknowledged the favorable trajectory in freight movement between the two nations.

“The sides will continue implementing the action plan to eliminate bottlenecks along the TITR. Preparations and signing of an intergovernmental agreement to strengthen the institutional framework and raise the status of the route were also discussed,” the ministry stated.

The meeting noted that by the end of 2024, a total of 287 container trains had been transported via the Middle Corridor, while cargo volumes grew by 39 percent in the first nine months of 2025.

Following the discussions, a protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed, outlining the agreements reached and setting future priorities for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The parties have reached a consensus to convene the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026, to be hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan.

