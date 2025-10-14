Lithuanian deputy FM highlights cooperation ahead of 2027 EU Council presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. On October 13, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigitas Mitkus sat down with Lithuania’s newly appointed members of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), who are set to hit the ground running from 2025 through 2030, Trend reports.

During the meeting, participants discussed key issues on the EESC agenda and Lithuania’s national priorities, including support for Ukraine, defense and security, EU enlargement, competitiveness, the social agenda, historical memory, resilience, the EU’s multiannual budget, and combating disinformation.

Mitkus highlighted Lithuania’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027, calling it a golden opportunity to showcase Lithuania’s stance on the European stage.

“Our goal is to effectively represent the interests of the state. It is essential to ensure close and constructive cooperation with EESC members when preparing opinions and recommendations on issues of importance to Lithuania,” Mitkus said.

The European Economic and Social Committee is an EU advisory body composed of representatives from employers’ organizations, workers’ associations, and various civil society groups. It delivers insights and strategic advisories to the European Commission, the Council of the EU, and the European Parliament concerning an extensive array of policy domains.



Situated in the heart of Brussels, the assembly is comprised of 329 delegates, featuring a cohort of nine emissaries hailing from Lithuania.

