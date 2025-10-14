IMF updates Uzbekistan’s GDP forecast for 2025-2026

The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Uzbekistan’s economic growth, citing strong GDP performance and resilience amid inflationary pressures and tax system challenges. The updated outlook positions Uzbekistan well above regional growth averages, highlighting the country’s robust economic momentum and policy efforts to stabilize the economy.

