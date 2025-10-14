IMF updates Uzbekistan’s GDP forecast for 2025-2026
The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Uzbekistan’s economic growth, citing strong GDP performance and resilience amid inflationary pressures and tax system challenges. The updated outlook positions Uzbekistan well above regional growth averages, highlighting the country’s robust economic momentum and policy efforts to stabilize the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy