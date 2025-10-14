Ramiz Mehdiyev brought to criminal responsibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Sabail District Court of Baku has made a decision in the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, Trend reports.

The court granted the petition regarding Ramiz Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Ramiz Mehdiyev served as the Head of the Presidential Administration from 1995 to 2019. From 2019 to 2022, he held the position of President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.