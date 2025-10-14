Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set to launch electronic permit exchange for int'l road transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have agreed to begin exchanging electronic permits (e-Permits) for international road transportation, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached during the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, held in Baku.

The meeting also noted that in the first quarter of 2026, a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport will be held, with plans to further digitalize logistics through the integration of the Digital Trade Corridor and Digital Logistics Platform systems.

The 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, gathering representatives from government bodies and business circles of both nations. The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauanbayev.

In the aftermath of the deliberations, a comprehensive protocol was executed, delineating 17 domains of synergistic collaboration, encompassing trade, investment, transportation logistics, energy sector initiatives, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, cultural exchange, and youth policy frameworks.

