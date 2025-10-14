Georgia, Serbia explore ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvri­vishvili held an introductory meeting with Tatjana Panajotović Cvetković, Ambassador of Serbia to Georgia, to discuss key priorities in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting covered a range of sectors, including trade, transport, tourism, civil aviation, and energy. Both sides highlighted the positive impact of the recently launched direct flights between Georgia and Serbia, noting the benefits for both civil aviation and tourism.

Discussions also touched on the upcoming session of the Georgia-Serbia Intergovernmental Economic Commission, which will address priority economic issues, as well as the importance of beginning negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The meeting coincided with preparations for the Silk Road Forum, scheduled to take place in Tbilisi on October 22–23. Georgia expressed hope that the Serbian delegation will participate at a high level.

Deputy Minister Gennadi Arveladze and Givi Zedelashvili, Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry, also attended the meeting.