Nations convene as Unity‑2025 military drill kicks off with opening ceremony in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. On October 14 in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan was held, Trend reports.

The ceremonial proceedings of the event featured the execution of the national anthems from the respective sovereign states involved.



Ceremony speakers underscored the significance of collaborative maneuvers regarding the synergistic exchange of operational expertise and extended best wishes for the success of the exercise participants.



Subsequently, a meticulously curated concert agenda was disseminated to the attendees of the event, featuring a repertoire of national anthems from Uzbekistan alongside a selection of compositions from various other nations.



In summation, the engaged personnel executed a ceremonial procession before the elevated viewing platform.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel