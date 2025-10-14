Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin plummets in price

On October 14, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 1.12 billion rials ($1,923), down from 1.13 billion rials ($1,935) the day before. The older version sold for 1.07 billion rials ($1,829). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 107 million rials ($184).

