New power facilities commissioned across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Industrial-scale solar and wind power plants are planned in areas with high potential in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, said Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 30th Caspian Construction Week, Abdullayev noted that significant potential exists for solar energy in Jabrayil and Zangilan and for wind energy in Lachin and Kalbajar.

"Work in this direction is actively underway, and we can expect the commissioning of power plants in the designated zones in the near future. Foundations have already been laid at some sites, measurements are ongoing at others, and the full contractual framework is in place at several locations.

All these developments would not be possible without the necessary infrastructure.

The combined installed capacity of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric power stations (HPP), along with other small hydroelectric power stations in Jabrayil, is projected to exceed 500 megawatts," he said.

