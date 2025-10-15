Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air opens new flight paths to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air (Vietjet Qazaqstan) is set to open two new direct flights from Astana to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek and Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports via the company.

Starting from November 7, 2025, the airline will operate flights on the Astana–Samarkand–Astana route twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays. From November 10, 2025, direct flights on the Astana–Bishkek–Astana route will also run twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Through its hub in Astana, Qazaq Air will offer convenient connections to Bishkek, Samarkand, Omsk, Novosibirsk, and various regions across Kazakhstan.

The new routes are expected to enhance business, tourism, and cultural exchanges across the region, supporting deeper integration within Central Asia.

Qazaq Air, transitioning to Vietjet Qazaqstan, is a Kazakh airline operating scheduled flights from its main hub in Astana, primarily focusing on domestic routes. The airline was established to enhance the safety and accessibility of interregional air traffic within Kazakhstan and in border regions of neighboring countries.