Azerbaijan pins high hopes on health tourism for economic and social gains - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ Health tourism holds a special place among the various directions of tourism, and is of strategic importance both economically and socially, Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Azada Huseynova, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

She pointed out that this area not only brings additional foreign exchange to the country, but also serves to improve the quality of life of people, promote a culture of well-being and health, and promote international recognition of Azerbaijan.

"Our country has great potential in this direction with its rich natural resources and modern infrastructure. Naftalan oil, Salt Mountain in Nakhchivan, and natural balneological sources located in Karabakh and East Zangezur have been historically recognized both in the region and around the world.

Also, health centers operating in our regions, such as Absheron, Shabran, Gabala, Lankaran, and Shaki, are among the places attracting both local and foreign tourists," the official explained.

Huseynova noted that the 'Socio-economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026', adopted under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, identifies the development of medical tourism as one of the priority areas.

"Within the framework of this policy, consistent measures are being taken to create modern healthcare infrastructure, strengthen human resources, and improve service quality," she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel