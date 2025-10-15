Iran pulls back curtain on domestic gas consumption figures
Iran consumed nearly 4.52 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas on October 4–10, 2025. Thermal power plants used 1.83 bcm, while industrial enterprises consumed 1.19 bcm. The rest - 1.5 bcm - was used by households, catering, trade, and small industries.
