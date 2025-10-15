Lithuanian, Swedish defense chiefs сonfer on strengthening Baltic Sea security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė met with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson in Stockholm to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, air defense, and Baltic Sea security, Trend reports.

The ministers also exchanged views on defense spending priorities and ongoing European defense initiatives.

“Lithuania and Sweden share a joint responsibility for the security of our countries and our regionOur challenges are not theoretical but very real. We discussed all key aspects of defense cooperation — from air and maritime defense to defense industry, technology, and cybersecurity. The defense industry remains our key priority, and we focused on opportunities for industrial cooperation and involving Lithuanian companies in the supply chains of major Swedish defense corporations," Minister Šakalienė said following the meeting.

According to the Lithuanian minister, both countries share a common European objective of increasing defense production capacity across Europe. The ministers also agreed on the importance of moving from air policing to a full air defense system within NATO and discussed Lithuania’s initiative for an integrated Baltic air defense position.

Minister Šakalienė invited Sweden to contribute to situational awareness in the Baltic Sea by sharing its intelligence expertise.

“We must have a complete picture of what is happening in the Baltic Sea — from the surface to the seabed,” she noted.

During the visit, the two ministers also explored ways to attract Swedish investment to Lithuania and expand cooperation in ammunition and explosives, drones, heavy platforms, and maritime drone clusters.

Discussions covered the ongoing need to enhance air defense and the activities under NATO’s Eastern Sentry initiative aimed at strengthening the security of the Alliance’s eastern flank.

Both sides underlined the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea and the need to enhance cooperation on port protection and coastal defense. Sweden, which actively participates in naval exercises, shared insights on strengthening maritime security. Lithuania, currently reinforcing its port and coastal defense capabilities, invited Sweden to share its experience in this area.

The ministers also exchanged views on strengthening European defense capacities and ongoing EU initiatives such as Eastern Flank Watch, aimed at enhancing the resilience of border states against hybrid threats, drone incursions, and other emerging challenges.

Minister Šakalienė emphasized that close cooperation among Northern and Baltic partners remains vital to maintaining regional stability and advancing joint defense readiness.