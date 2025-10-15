President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on cooperation in education between Azerbaijan and Brazil

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 15 October 2025 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil on cooperation in the field of education, Trend reports.

According to the Decree, upon the entry into force of the Agreement signed in Brasilia on September 1, 2025, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.

