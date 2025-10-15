ADB and Tcell ink agreement to expand mobile connectivity in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 15. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Indigo Tajikistan Closed Joint Stock Company (Tcell) have signed a local currency financing agreement equivalent to $30 million to expand and modernize mobile connectivity in Tajikistan, Trend reports via ADB.

The project, called the Tcell Mobile Network Expansion Project, aims to improve telecommunication services across Tajikistan, particularly in rural areas where over 70 percent of the population lives. It will also introduce energy-efficient technologies and prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G in urban centers.

ADB Country Director for Tajikistan, Ko Sakamoto, stated that the project reflects the bank’s commitment to private sector development and digital infrastructure in the country, noting its potential to improve access to services such as education and healthcare.

Tcell Chief Executive Officer Ozodkhon Davlatshoev highlighted that the funding will allow the company to expand and modernize its infrastructure to meet growing demand for connectivity and support the country’s digitalization agenda.