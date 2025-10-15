TURKPA Secretary General powers shift to Ramil Hasan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. As previously reported, Ramil Hasan was elected Secretary General of the TURKPA in accordance with the Assembly's resolution of June 12, 2025, adopted at the 14th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking States (TURKPA), Trend reports.

In accordance with the relevant provisions, the powers of the Secretary General will be transferred from the former Secretary General, Mehmet Süreyya Er, to the newly elected Secretary General, Ramil Hasan, during an official ceremony.

The TURKPA flag will be handed over during the official ceremony.

In addition, there will be a brief exchange of views on the organization's future activities.