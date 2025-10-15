Uzbekistan strengthens export logistics backbone via CASCA+ route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. As part of efforts to expand container transportation along the “Uzbekistan–Europe” route, JSC Uztemiryulkonteyner has organized the shipment of urea in containers from the Sergeli logistics center to seaports in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria, Trend reports.

A train consisting of 39 forty-foot containers is following the CASCA+ route, transiting through the Georgian port of Poti and delivering cargo to the ports of Burgas (Bulgaria), Piraeus (Greece), Naples, and La Spezia (Italy). The average transit time ranges from 25 to 30 days.

This initiative significantly expands Uzbekistan’s export capabilities, strengthens the country’s position in global markets, and provides faster, safer, and more competitive delivery conditions for domestic products. These transport operations also enhance the company’s export potential and promote sustainable logistics connectivity between Uzbekistan and European countries.

The CASCA+ transport corridor serves as a strategic multimodal route that interlinks the Asia-Pacific region with Europe, passing through China, Central Asian states (Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan and Georgia), and Türkiye. The “plus” symbolizes its flexible and inclusive framework, which allows for the integration of new participants and the continuous improvement of the corridor’s efficiency and competitiveness. The initiative is based on close cooperation among the railway administrations of these countries, ensuring the effective integration of rail, maritime, and land transport systems across the Eurasian continent.