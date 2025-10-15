Turkmenistan, African Union discuss co-op in energy, chemicals, and agriculture

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 15. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Ethiopia, Mekan Ishangulyev, met with Mohamed El-Amin Suef, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC), and discussed expanding cooperation in energy, chemical industry, agriculture, and culture, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan’s partnership with African nations has reached a qualitatively new level, as demonstrated by the participation of high-ranking delegations from across the continent in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held in Awaza in August 2025.

Ambassador Ishangulyev emphasized that developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with African states is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. In turn, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) El-Amin Souef commended Turkmenistan’s active engagement and highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in areas such as energy, the chemical industry, agriculture, and culture.

The African Union, an intergovernmental organization comprising 55 member states with a population exceeding 1 billion, is headquartered in Addis Ababa, where the African Union Commission serves as its executive body.