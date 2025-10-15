Bosnia chairs key A-5 meeting on NATO-related initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Organized by the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a meeting of the sectoral Deputy Ministers of Defence of the member countries of the Adriatic Charter (A-5) was held in Sarajevo, Trend reports.

The meeting, chaired by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Deputy Minister of Defence for International Cooperation, Zoran Šajinović, focused on new security challenges as a stimulus for strengthening defence cooperation among A-5 member countries, as well as the commitment of the A-5 initiative members to issues of interest to the NATO alliance.

Participants included delegations led by the sectoral Deputy Ministers of Defence of the A-5 member countries: Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, and the United States, as well as observer countries: Slovenia, Serbia, and Kosovo*.

During the two-day meeting in the Gymnich format, participants exchanged views and experiences on key security challenges in the Western Balkans and the wider region. Emphasis was placed on strengthening civil-military cooperation, improving joint responses to crises, and the need for continuous collaboration in addressing contemporary threats and emergencies.