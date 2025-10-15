Bosnia chairs key A-5 meeting on NATO-related initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Organized by the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a meeting of the sectoral Deputy Ministers of Defence of the member countries of the Adriatic Charter (A-5) was held in Sarajevo, Trend reports.
The meeting, chaired by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Deputy Minister of Defence for International Cooperation, Zoran Šajinović, focused on new security challenges as a stimulus for strengthening defence cooperation among A-5 member countries, as well as the commitment of the A-5 initiative members to issues of interest to the NATO alliance.
Participants included delegations led by the sectoral Deputy Ministers of Defence of the A-5 member countries: Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, and the United States, as well as observer countries: Slovenia, Serbia, and Kosovo*.
During the two-day meeting in the Gymnich format, participants exchanged views and experiences on key security challenges in the Western Balkans and the wider region. Emphasis was placed on strengthening civil-military cooperation, improving joint responses to crises, and the need for continuous collaboration in addressing contemporary threats and emergencies.
“It is symbolic that this meeting is being held in Sarajevo this time, a city that has always been at the crossroads of world history and has experienced a difficult conflict. New global challenges require European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security, and we must adapt accordingly,” said Deputy Minister Šajinović on the occasion.