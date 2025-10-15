Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with OSCE chairperson-in-office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Finnish counterpart, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Finland bilateral relations, priority areas during Finland's OSCE chairmanship, challenges facing the OSCE, the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, as well as the situation in the post-conflict period in the region and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The parties noted with satisfaction the contribution of the meetings between leaders held in Baku within the framework of COP-29 last year, as well as in New York during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in September this year, to the development of bilateral relations.

The ministers underscored the critical necessity of amplifying reciprocal engagements and fostering dialogue to enhance bilateral relations.



The meeting delved into strategic imperatives within the context of Finland's stewardship of the OSCE agenda.



Bayramov articulated that Finland's presiding role emerges during a period when the geopolitical landscape in Europe is encountering significant security dilemmas.



Within this framework, the significance of the OSCE as a multilateral mechanism that adeptly recalibrates to emergent paradigms while sustaining its pertinence and operational efficacy was underscored.

The minister also briefed his Finnish counterpart on the latest situation in the region, reconstruction work in the liberated territories, measures taken towards the return of internally displaced persons, and the mine threat.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov highlighted the importance of the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, and the signed joint declaration.

The next steps to be taken towards signing a peace agreement and the need to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution were once again mentioned.

The importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in terms of restoring transport and economic ties in the region was emphasized.

The parties positively assessed the decision to suspend the activities of OSCE institutions such as the Minsk Process, the Special Representative of the Chairman-in-Office, and the High-Level Planning Group, which have lost their functional significance, taking into account the realities of the post-conflict period.

The minister, speaking about the existing obstacles to the implementation of cooperation projects within the OSCE framework, pointed out the importance of launching the implementation of the Azerbaijan Cooperation Program.

He emphasized that the development of practical cooperation in the areas of mine clearance, environmental assessment, and cybersecurity would be particularly beneficial.

The minister also noted the importance of OSCE initiatives in the economic and environmental dimension and noted that the project "Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region," initiated by Azerbaijan, was successfully implemented and has already entered its third stage.

Extending his best wishes for the successful tenure of Finland's OSCE chairmanship, he articulated his aspiration that this leadership will catalyze substantial advancements in fortifying the multilateral dialogue framework and enhancing collaborative synergies, thereby reinvigorating the operational dynamics of the OSCE.



The sides engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding various bilateral and multilateral matters of reciprocal significance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel