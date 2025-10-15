Azerbaijan’s lawmaking body and judiciary form strategic alliance, speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Relations between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the judiciary are characterized by cooperation, with initiatives on judicial reforms frequently discussed, refined, and approved in Parliament, said the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with participants of an international conference on "Relations Between the Judiciary and the Other Two Branches of State," held in Baku as part of the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, Gafarova noted that the current Parliament was formed following elections in September 2024, which for the first time in Azerbaijan’s independence era were held across all territories of the country.

She recalled that 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, but the 44-day Patriotic War in autumn 2020 liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur, and one-day anti-terror measures in September 2023 fully restored the state’s sovereignty across the nation.

The Speaker added that representatives of 11 political parties were elected to the unicameral Parliament.

"The majority of parliamentary seats belong to the leading political force in society, the New Azerbaijan Party. 41 members are independent, and 26 out of 125 parliamentarians are women, showing an increase in female representation compared to previous terms," Gafarova emphasized.

