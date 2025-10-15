Uzbekistan and UK join forces to tackle reforms and WTO integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with the Economic Secretary to the UK Treasury, Lucy Rigby to discuss ongoing reforms and Uzbekistan’s WTO accession, the country's Head of the Presidential Administration wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

“ I would like to thank Rigby for participating in and supporting our event, ‘New Uzbekistan - a Great Country with Great Opportunities.’ We exchanged views on the progress of reforms and Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization. It is encouraging to see the UK government fully backing this important stage in our country’s development,” Mirziyoyeva said.

She also highlighted that Uzbekistan is attracting an increasing number of British companies, with over 270 currently operating in the country.

“I am pleased to see growing interest from British partners and confident that their engagement in our economy will continue to expand,” she added.

Meanwhile, earlier, on September 19, the Uzbek delegation led by Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, achieved another milestone on the country’s path toward WTO membership by signing bilateral protocols on market access with Argentina, Australia, and Honduras.

To date, Uzbekistan has concluded agreements with 29 countries, finalized negotiations with two more members, and has only three bilateral talks remaining before the accession process can be completed.