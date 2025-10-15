Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline elevates transportation in 9M2025
The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transported 17.1 billion cubic meters of gas from January through September, up 2% from last year. This accounted for 57.5% of Azerbaijan’s total main gas pipeline transport, which reached 29.8 billion cubic meters. Overall gas transport rose by 0.9% year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy