Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline elevates transportation in 9M2025

The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transported 17.1 billion cubic meters of gas from January through September, up 2% from last year. This accounted for 57.5% of Azerbaijan’s total main gas pipeline transport, which reached 29.8 billion cubic meters. Overall gas transport rose by 0.9% year-on-year.

