Decision to host 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku is an indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to international urbanization processes - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The decision to hold the 13th session of the World Urban Forum - one of the world’s most influential events in the field of urban planning - in the city of Baku in 2026 is an indicator of Azerbaijan’s contribution to international urbanization processes and the high level of trust it has earned as a reliable partner, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that this prestigious event will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in global urbanization processes and make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the region and to the achievement of global urbanization goals.