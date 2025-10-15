OSCE commends Azerbaijan's efforts toward peace with Armenia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, praised the discussions held in Baku during her visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Good discussions with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today. I congratulate you on agreements towards peace and normalization of relations with Armenia.

The OSCE stands ready to support the implementation of the peace treaty and confidence-building measures. My meeting with the representatives of the civil society and think tanks of Azerbaijan will be scheduled for next week," she wrote on her page on X.