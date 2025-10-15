NIOC maps out Ahvaz oil field’s pivotal impact on Iran’s oil sector

Iran’s Ahvaz oil field, the largest in the country and fourth largest globally, is a key source of crude oil, producing about one million barrels daily. Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Bovard highlighted ongoing efforts to boost output, including a new pilot project injecting water into the reservoir. These advanced methods aim to increase production speed and efficiency.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register