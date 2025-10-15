Communication industry in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan shows continued upward trend in 9M2025
The value of information and communication services in Nakhchivan grew by nearly ten percent during the first nine months of the year, reaching over 28 million manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy