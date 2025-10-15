Iran sees drop in cargo volumes moving through its airports

Cargo through Iranian airports fell 18% to 164,000 tons in the first half of the year, down from 200,000 tons last year. The biggest drop was in the 4th month, falling 73% to 9,271 tons. Mashhad, Mehrabad, and Shiraz airports handled 42,300, 41,700, and 12,800 tons respectively.

