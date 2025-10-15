Iran sees drop in cargo volumes moving through its airports
Cargo through Iranian airports fell 18% to 164,000 tons in the first half of the year, down from 200,000 tons last year. The biggest drop was in the 4th month, falling 73% to 9,271 tons. Mashhad, Mehrabad, and Shiraz airports handled 42,300, 41,700, and 12,800 tons respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy