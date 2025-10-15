Azerbaijan brings makeover to system for human rights violations cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The procedure for filing complaints regarding human rights violations in Azerbaijan has been amended, Trend reports.

The change is reflected in the amendment signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Constitutional Law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Under the amendment, complaints submitted by persons held in temporary detention facilities of the relevant executive authority must be forwarded to the Commissioner without censorship within 24 hours.

In accordance with the presidential decree, the State Migration Service will carry out the powers of the relevant executive authority.

The Head of State has also signed a decree ensuring the implementation of the amended law.

