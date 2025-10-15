Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on cooperation in healthcare with CIS countries

Society Materials 15 October 2025 13:17 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President Ilham Aliyev approved “an agreement on cooperation between the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the prevention of and response to sanitary and epidemiological emergencies in the field of public health,” Trend reports.

According to the law, the “Agreement on Cooperation between the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Prevention and Elimination of Sanitary and Epidemiological Emergencies in the Field of Health Care,” signed at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 28, 2022, is approved with the relevant reservation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

