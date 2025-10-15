Azerbaijan sets sails to market Naftalan oil as modern tourism gem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The decree “On additional measures to enhance the role of Naftalan oil in the development of health tourism” is yet another example of the constant attention paid to this area at the state level, the representative of Tourism Agency, Azade Huseynova, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Conference on Health Tourism, Trend reports.

She emphasized that this document is aimed at promoting Naftalan oil as a modern tourist product on international markets and at promoting our country's potential in the field of health tourism more widely.

The agency official also noted that in recent years, the State Agency for Tourism has implemented several important projects in the field of health tourism development:

"The first conference on health tourism, held in Shusha last year, served as an international platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience, making a significant contribution to the promotion of our country in this area.

In addition, the State Agency for Tourism and TABİB approved a “Plan of Action for Joint Cooperation on the Development of Medical Tourism.”

Huseynova added that this plan provides for improving the management system for health tourism, unlocking the potential of this sector, and increasing the accessibility of medical services.