Azerbaijan’s Lerik facility powers ahead with record electricity output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Since its commissioning, the Lerik Power Plant has generated 207.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity as of October 1, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

The modular-type Lerik Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 16.5 megawatts, was commissioned in the village of Jangimeran in the Lerik district on October 15, 2018.

The State Statistics Committee notes that from January through September 2025, Azerbaijan produced 20.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, an increase of 13,900 kilowatt-hours, or 0.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.