World Bank adjusts Tajikistan’s 2025 growth forecast upward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The World Bank has revised Tajikistan’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 7.6 percent, a 0.6 percentage point increase from its June 2025 projection, Trend reports, citing data from Europe and Central Asia Economic Update—Jobs and Prosperity.

Tajikistan’s economy is projected to maintain solid growth supported by remittances, public investment, and resilient domestic demand. GDP expansion is expected to moderate to 5.2 percent in 2026 and 4.7 percent in 2027, consistent with earlier regional trends.

In 2024, Tajikistan’s economy grew by 8.4 percent, reflecting strong performance in construction, services, and agriculture. The World Bank highlighted continued infrastructure development and favorable external conditions as key factors sustaining economic momentum in the near term.

Across Central Asia, GDP is projected to rise 5.9 percent in 2025, with Tajikistan contributing to the region’s steady growth alongside Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The World Bank was set up in Tajikistan in 1993 when the country became a member of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Tajikistan also joined the International Development Association (IDA) in 1993 and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 1994, establishing a comprehensive partnership that has since led to significant investments in the country's development.