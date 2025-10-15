Lithuanian FM joins EU trade talks at informal council in Denmark

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. On October 14, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys took part in the informal meeting of the European Union (EU) Trade Council held in Horsens, Denmark, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on EU-U.S. trade relations, the implementation of the foundational trade agreement reached in July, and measures to strengthen the EU’s economic security and supply chain resilience.

“The European Union must act not only as a geopolitical, but also as a geo-economic player — possessing global influence tools applicable both to international trade rules and to measures that safeguard the Union from hostile actions. For Lithuania, it is essential to develop our economic security doctrine to a level where we can act proactively — not just defend ourselves, but also shape the environment around us,” said Minister Budrys in remarks to journalists.

The minister emphasized the need for swift and decisive action within the EU, warning against delays caused by lengthy discussions, as they can hinder the bloc’s ability to respond effectively to global challenges.

Minister Budrys welcomed the European Commission’s efforts to implement the new trade agreement with the United States, which he said brings greater clarity and stability for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Next, we should aim for an agreement on steel and aluminum, while also developing a positive agenda for cooperation with the United States. We must strengthen our transatlantic partnership not only in defense but also in the economic sphere, creating joint instruments that enhance our collective economic security,” he said.

The informal EU Trade Council in Horsens gathered ministers and senior officials from all EU member states to discuss key trade and economic security issues, with a focus on maintaining the Union’s global competitiveness and resilience.