Kazakhstan's FM set to pay official visit to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev will visit Moscow on October 22 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

This will be Kosherbayev’s first official visit to Russia since his appointment as Kazakhstan’s FM.

"The foreign ministers will hold comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues related to the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, including political, trade-economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, also in the context of the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation," Zakharova said.

She added that particular attention will be paid to regional integration mechanisms and international cooperation, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The ministers are also expected to align positions on key regional and international issues and exchange views on current global challenges.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay a state visit to Russia on November 12, 2025.