Iran's South Pars Gas Company spills beans on its ninth refinery's output

Iran’s South Pars ninth refinery processed 13.3 billion cubic meters of gas and produced 11.5 million barrels of condensate and 18.5 thousand tons of sulfur in six months. It also generated 811 million cubic meters of propane, butane, and heavy hydrocarbons. During this period, 14.7 billion cubic meters of sour gas were delivered to the plant.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register